Trump Announces Sale of $60 'God Bless the USA' Bibles

Donald Trump's net worth soared this week with the Trump Media merger—and despite a busy schedule, he found time to launch a new promotion. In a post on Truth Social, he urged supporters to buy the $59.99 "God Bless the USA" Bible. "Happy Holy Week! Let's Make America Pray Again," Trump said. More:

The "God Bless the USA" Bible. The venture's website describes the book, which includes copies of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance, as "the only Bible endorsed by President Trump," the AP reports. It was inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic "God Bless the USA" ballad, which Trump plays at his rallies, and the book includes a handwritten copy of the chorus.