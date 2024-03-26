Politics / Donald Trump Trump Announces Sale of $60 'God Bless the USA' Bibles 'Make America Pray Again' By Rob Quinn, Newser Staff Posted Mar 26, 2024 4:59 PM CDT Copied Then-President Donald Trump holds a Bible outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House, June 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Donald Trump's net worth soared this week with the Trump Media merger—and despite a busy schedule, he found time to launch a new promotion. In a post on Truth Social, he urged supporters to buy the $59.99 "God Bless the USA" Bible. "Happy Holy Week! Let's Make America Pray Again," Trump said. More: The "God Bless the USA" Bible. The venture's website describes the book, which includes copies of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance, as "the only Bible endorsed by President Trump," the AP reports. It was inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic "God Bless the USA" ballad, which Trump plays at his rallies, and the book includes a handwritten copy of the chorus. Trump will get some of the proceeds. The Washington Post reports that an FAQ for the book states that money from the Bibles won't go to Trump's campaign. But it also states that Trump's name and likeness are being used under "paid license from CIC Ventures LLC"—an entity that has " manager, president, secretary, and treasurer" and is 100% owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, according to financial disclosures. Criticism. The anti-Trump Lincoln Project described the former president as an "unrepentant grifter" who is "desperate for cash," USA Today reports. "Donald Trump is observing Holy Week by selling 'the only Bible endorsed by President Trump" for $60," Republican Voters Against Trump said. "For a seasoned grifter, *everything* is an opportunity,." (More Donald Trump stories.) Report an error