Google to Destroy 'Unprecedented' Amount of Data

Google is going to destroy what a lawyer calls an "unprecedented" amount of data as part of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over its "Incognito" mode. According to a Monday court filing, the company will "delete and/or remediate billions of data records that reflect class members' private browsing activities," CBS News reports. In the lawsuit, filed in 2020, plaintiffs said Google tracked people without their knowledge while they were using the supposedly private mode.

Other actions. Google has also agreed to update its disclosure on Incognito and allow people using the mode to disable third-party cookies by default, the Wall Street Journal reports. The Verge reports that earlier this year, Google quietly changed its description of the mode to say: "Others who use this device won't see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won't change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google."