This Police Chase Definitely Wasn't Typical

"It's not a common sight" is the understatement of the day, used by KRQE to describe a police chase that took place in New Mexico. That's because the chase in question involved a group of cops on horses trying to corral a suspected shoplifter in the streets of Albuquerque after he'd allegedly lifted about $230 worth of merch from a local Walgreens, reports UPI . The incident on March 20 was caught on the bodycam of Charles Breeden, an officer with the Albuquerque Police Department's horse patrol who recorded what the Albuquerque Journal has dubbed a "high-steed chase."

"Did he steal something?" Breeden can be heard asking employees as he gallops past. He then directs his equine partner to follow the suspect, IDed by police as 30-year-old Mark Chacon. Breeden's horse nears Chacon more than once, but each time Chacon manages to slip away. "Albuquerque police! Stop! You're being detained!" Breeden can be heard yelling after Chacon as the chase continues. "Stop or force will be used against you!"

"Wasn't me!" the suspect can be heard yelling back at one point. Finally, Breeden is joined by other colleagues on horses, and they manage to surround Chacon, handcuff him, and take him into custody. Chacon has been charged with shoplifting, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meanwhile, the APD's Sgt. Mike Schroeder says the incident should serve as a warning for criminal wanna-bes. "If you're gonna run from us, you're gonna go to jail tired," he says, per UPI. (More weird crimes stories.)