8 Stranded Cruise Passengers Scrambling to Get Back to Ship

Eight passengers who were left behind when their Norwegian Cruise Line ship departed from the African island nation of São Tomé and Príncipe are scrambling to meet back up with the ship and rejoin the cruise. Jill and Jay Campbell of South Carolina tell WPDE and WMBF that a little more than a week into a 21-day cruise that left from South Africa on March 20, they were with six other passengers on an excursion on the island March 27 that ran late. They say they informed the tour guide, who got in touch with the captain of the Norwegian Dawn, but that when they returned, the captain wouldn't let them board even though the ship was still anchored. The Coast Guard eventually took them out to the ship via boat, but the captain turned them away, they say. Since then, they've been trying to get back to the ship.