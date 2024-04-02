Republicans Seek to Rename Dulles Airport After Trump

If some House Republicans get their way, people flying into the DC area might soon be landing at Donald J. Trump International Airport. A group of Trump supporters has introduced a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in honor of the former president, reports NBC News.

Sponsors: "In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," says Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania in a news release explaining the rationale of his bill. Co-sponsors are Reps. Michael Waltz of Florida, Andrew Ogles of Tennessee, Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Barry Moore of Alabama, and Troy Nehls of Texas.