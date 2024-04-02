Republicans Seek to Rename Dulles Airport After Trump

Bill is put forward in the House, but it stands no chance in the Senate
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 2, 2024 3:23 PM CDT
Dulles International Airport.   (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)

If some House Republicans get their way, people flying into the DC area might soon be landing at Donald J. Trump International Airport. A group of Trump supporters has introduced a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in honor of the former president, reports NBC News.

  • Sponsors: "In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," says Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania in a news release explaining the rationale of his bill. Co-sponsors are Reps. Michael Waltz of Florida, Andrew Ogles of Tennessee, Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Barry Moore of Alabama, and Troy Nehls of Texas.

  • Democrats: They are unanimous in ridiculing the measure, and Axios rounds up a sampling: "Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I'd suggest they find a federal prison," said Rep. Gerry Connolly, whose district includes part of of Dulles. And from Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland: "If they name it after Trump, there could be continued round-trip service to Moscow."
  • Chances: The bill might make it through the House, if all Republicans stand united on it, reports the Hill. After that, however, it would be "dead on arrival in the Democratic Senate."
  • Background: Dulles is named after John Foster Dulles, a Republican who served as secretary of state in the Eisenhower administration and established a reputation as an aggressive opponent of communism. The DC area has two other airports, notes the Hill: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and the the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Maryland.
