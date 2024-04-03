Blood Clot Leads to Emergency Surgery for Boebert

After experiencing "severe swelling in her upper left leg" on Monday afternoon, Lauren Boebert was admitted to a Loveland, Colorado, hospital for emergency surgery to remove a dangerous blood clot. The Colorado congresswoman was diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome, a rare condition that messes with blood flow and is more common in females between the ages of 20 and 45 who have given birth. A surgery to remove the clot and insert a stent to address the symptoms of the syndrome was successfully completed on Tuesday morning, Boebert's office says, per 9News and the Hill. The doctor who treated Boebert says that after a brief recovery, patients with this condition are "able to live and work just as they have in the past." The congresswoman's spokesperson said "no hindrance" to her duties is expected.