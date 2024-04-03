Blood Clot Leads to Emergency Surgery for Boebert

After experiencing "severe swelling in her upper left leg" on Monday afternoon, Lauren Boebert was admitted to a Loveland, Colorado, hospital for emergency surgery to remove a dangerous blood clot. The Colorado congresswoman was diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome, a rare condition that messes with blood flow and is more common in females between the ages of 20 and 45 who have given birth. A surgery to remove the clot and insert a stent to address the symptoms of the syndrome was successfully completed on Tuesday morning, Boebert's office says, per 9News and the Hill. The doctor who treated Boebert says that after a brief recovery, patients with this condition are "able to live and work just as they have in the past." The congresswoman's spokesperson said "no hindrance" to her duties is expected.
"I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis," Boebert said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado." Her spokesperson says the congresswoman "is in good spirits now and recovering quite well." (More Lauren Boebert stories.)