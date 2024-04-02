4 States Hold Primaries

Four states held presidential primary elections Tuesday but since President Biden and Donald Trump have already locked up their parties' nominations, turnout was low in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. Polls close at 8pm Eastern in Connecticut and Rhode Island and at 9pm Eastern in New York and Wisconsin.

While Biden and Trump are expected to win all four primaries easily, adding hundreds of delegates to their counts, some voters are expected to express discontent, the Guardian reports. Connecticut and Rhode Island have an "uncommitted" option and Wisconsin has an "uninstructed delegation" option. Democratic voters in other states have chosen "uncommitted" to protest Biden's handling of the war in Gaza.