4 States Hold Primaries

Turnout, and suspense, is low
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 2, 2024 6:25 PM CDT
4 States Hold Primaries
Voters in the state's presidential primary election register their votes at UW-Madison's Memorial Union in Madison, Wisconsin, Tuesday, April 2, 2024.   (AP Photo/John Hart, Wisconsin State Journal)

Four states held presidential primary elections Tuesday but since President Biden and Donald Trump have already locked up their parties' nominations, turnout was low in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. Polls close at 8pm Eastern in Connecticut and Rhode Island and at 9pm Eastern in New York and Wisconsin.

  • While Biden and Trump are expected to win all four primaries easily, adding hundreds of delegates to their counts, some voters are expected to express discontent, the Guardian reports. Connecticut and Rhode Island have an "uncommitted" option and Wisconsin has an "uninstructed delegation" option. Democratic voters in other states have chosen "uncommitted" to protest Biden's handling of the war in Gaza.

  • As a battleground state, Wisconsin's results will be closely watched to see the share of Republican voters that don't support Trump and the share of Democratic voters that aren't keen on Biden, reports the Washington Post. Wisconsin is also voting on two Republican-backed ballot measures dealing with how elections are handled in the state.
  • In Rhode Island, only 4% of eligible voters had voted by 5pm, a figure that includes early votes, the AP reports. Numbers were also very low in Connecticut, which held early voting for the first time in its history.
(More Election 2024 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X