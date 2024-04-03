'Most Expensive Corporate Proxy Fight' Ever Is Over

Disney held its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday—and CEO Bob Iger prevailed in a long-running battle over board seats. Shareholders voted to re-elect all 12 of the company-backed board members, including Iger, Variety reports. They rejected a slate that included activist investor Nelson Peltz of investment firm Trian Partners and former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo. A third slate put forward by investment firm Blackwells Capital also failed to get enough votes. The shareholder vote is seen as a vote of confidence in Iger, who stepped down as CEO in 2020 and returned in 2022.

The proxy fight. Variety calls it the "most expensive corporate proxy fight in history," with an estimated $70 million spent on efforts to sway investors, including $40 million spent by Disney.