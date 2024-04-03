'Most Expensive Corporate Proxy Fight' Ever Is Over

Disney held its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday—and CEO Bob Iger prevailed in a long-running battle over board seats. Shareholders voted to re-elect all 12 of the company-backed board members, including Iger, Variety reports. They rejected a slate that included activist investor Nelson Peltz of investment firm Trian Partners and former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo. A third slate put forward by investment firm Blackwells Capital also failed to get enough votes. The shareholder vote is seen as a vote of confidence in Iger, who stepped down as CEO in 2020 and returned in 2022.
- The proxy fight. Variety calls it the "most expensive corporate proxy fight in history," with an estimated $70 million spent on efforts to sway investors, including $40 million spent by Disney.