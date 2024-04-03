FBI Searches Farms for 'Gambino Graveyard'

Investigators from the FBI, the NYPD, and New York state police have returned to farms in New York state in what is believed to be a search for victims of the Gambino crime family. NBC New York reports that the sites were first searched for a suspected "Gambino graveyard" in November, after 10 suspects linked to the crime family were arrested in connection with an alleged violent conspiracy to control the garbage hauling and demolition industries in New York. Six other suspects were arrested in Italy.

Both properties searched on Tuesday are horse farms in rural areas of Orange County, the Times-Union reports. Investigators did not disclose what they were looking for, though witnesses saw excavators and K-9 units at the sites. It's not clear if any bodies were found Tuesday, NBC New York reports. None of the 10 suspects—who have nicknames including Joe Brooklyn, Vinny Slick, and Uncle Ciccio, according to a US Attorney's Office news release—have been charged with murder. The November release said "the defendants committed violent extortions, assaults, arson, witness retaliation and other crimes" in their effort to dominate industries. (More Gambino crime family stories.)