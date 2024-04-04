Northeast Is Getting Hit by an April Nor'easter

Heavy rain, snow, high winds are resulting in a lot of disruption
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 4, 2024 11:05 AM CDT
Northeast Is Getting Hit by an April Nor'easter
A commuter struggles with her umbrella while walking through wind-driven rain in Boston on Thursday.   (AP Photo/Nick Perry)

A major spring storm brought heavy snow, rain, and high winds to the Northeast late Wednesday and into Thursday, causing more than 680,000 power outages across the region, with the majority in Maine and New Hampshire. Two feet of snow is possible in parts of northern New England by Thursday evening, reports the AP, and wind gusts are predicted to hit 50mph to 60mph in coastal areas, as well as inland, according to the National Weather Service. Trees and power lines were reported down across the region. More southern areas were hit mostly with rain, causing flooding in some locations.

  • In Maine: Chris Legro, a meteorologist with the NWS in Maine, said it was the biggest April nor'easter to hit the region since 2020. "It's definitely going to be one that people remember for a little while," said Legro, who had to take detours to work to avoid downed power lines. State government was shut down in Maine, where a special commission investigating the October mass shooting in Lewiston had to postpone a hearing. "We recommend that you stay off the roads if you can," said Maine Gov. Janet Mills.
  • Fatalities: Late Wednesday afternoon, a tree fell on a vehicle in Westchester County, New York, killing a woman. In Pennsylvania, a woman in her 80s was killed in the Philadelphia suburb of Collegeville on Wednesday when a tree fell on her car, officials said.
  • In Boston: Whipping winds and driving rain battered Boston. The storm caught some visitors off guard. "I just saw the wind and the rain and I just bought this little poncho to protect myself," said Claire Saussol, who was visiting from France. "I wasn't prepared with the warm clothes. It's worse than the north of France! Very worse, but it's ok. It's a pretty city."
  • Those power outages: Utilities in northern New England said they were prepared for the storm, but power restoration could still be lengthy.

More here.

(More nor'easter stories.)

