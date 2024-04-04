A major spring storm brought heavy snow, rain, and high winds to the Northeast late Wednesday and into Thursday, causing more than 680,000 power outages across the region, with the majority in Maine and New Hampshire. Two feet of snow is possible in parts of northern New England by Thursday evening, reports the AP, and wind gusts are predicted to hit 50mph to 60mph in coastal areas, as well as inland, according to the National Weather Service. Trees and power lines were reported down across the region. More southern areas were hit mostly with rain, causing flooding in some locations.