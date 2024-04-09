Details of Las Vegas Shooting Are Coming Out

The details of a Monday shooting at a Las Vegas-area law firm that left three dead are coming together, though authorities have not yet confirmed all the information that has been revealed. Rather, family members and other sources spoke to outlets including Fox News and the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Dennis Prince, a well-known Vegas attorney, and his wife Ashley Prince were killed by another lawyer, Joe Houston, who then took his own life, the sources say. (Police have only identified the victims as a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, and the gunman as a man in his 70s.) The background: Houston's son, Dylan Houston, was married to Ashley Prince for four years before filing for divorce in 2021. They had joint physical and legal custody of the two children they shared, but on Monday, Ashley Prince's lawyers filed an emergency motion for sole custody. Ashley Prince had also just given birth to a baby with her new husband, Dennis Prince, in January.