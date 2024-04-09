Crime / Las Vegas Details of Las Vegas Shooting Are Coming Out Family says couple was killed at a deposition regarding a custody battle By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Apr 9, 2024 12:30 AM CDT Copied Law enforcement responds to a shooting Monday, April 8, 2024 at a law office in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil) The details of a Monday shooting at a Las Vegas-area law firm that left three dead are coming together, though authorities have not yet confirmed all the information that has been revealed. Rather, family members and other sources spoke to outlets including Fox News and the Las Vegas Review-Journal: The victims: Dennis Prince, a well-known Vegas attorney, and his wife Ashley Prince were killed by another lawyer, Joe Houston, who then took his own life, the sources say. (Police have only identified the victims as a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, and the gunman as a man in his 70s.) The background: Houston's son, Dylan Houston, was married to Ashley Prince for four years before filing for divorce in 2021. They had joint physical and legal custody of the two children they shared, but on Monday, Ashley Prince's lawyers filed an emergency motion for sole custody. Ashley Prince had also just given birth to a baby with her new husband, Dennis Prince, in January. The scene: Joe Houston was representing his son at a deposition in the child custody proceedings, and Dennis Prince was representing his wife. "Shortly into the deposition, approximately three to four minutes, the suspect stood up and began opening fire on the two victims across the table from him," a police lieutenant said at a press conference. "Very specific targets": Police said the victims were clearly "very specific targets" of the shooter, noting he shooed away another person in the office at the time. No one else involved in the deposition was hurt, and the gunman took his own life afterward. Mourning: Families were mourning the loss of their loved ones, as well as the loss of a prominent community figure. One colleague describes Dennis Prince as "kind of a superstar in the litigation field." (More Las Vegas stories.) Report an error