Gunman Kills 2 During Deposition in Las Vegas

A man and a woman were shot dead during a deposition at a Las Vegas law firm, reports the Review-Journal, and police say the shooter took his own life as well. Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill says the shooting occurred in the fifth-floor office of Prince Law Group around 10am. Police have not disclosed the identities of those who died or any relationship between the victims and the shooter.
"We have a theory [as to motive] at this point, but I cannot release any of that information until we've confirmed that information," McMahill said, per NBC News. The AP reports the shooting occurred in the affluent Summerlin neighborhood, which runs roughly 13 miles along the western side of the city, some 30 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. (More shooting stories.)