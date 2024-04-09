The Crumbleys Are Sentenced for Role in Oxford Shooting

Despite their best efforts, James and Jennifer Crumbley will stay in prison. The parents of a teenager who killed four students in a 2021 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, were sentenced Tuesday in an Oakland County court to 10 to 15 years each in prison, reports the Detroit Free Press. The sentences were handed down weeks after the parents were each convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in separate trials, where prosecutors argued they'd failed to seek help for their troubled son. Both parents have now spent two years and four months in prison. Prosecutors had requested individual prison sentences of at least 10 years, arguing the parents' "gross negligence changed an entire community forever," per NBC News.