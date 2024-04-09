25 Years After Tragedy, Texas A&M Might Bring Back Bonfire

It was one of Texas A&M University's most prized traditions—until it became one of the university's worst tragedies. Almost 25 years after the Aggies bonfire collapsed during construction, killing 12 people and injuring dozens of others, the university is considering reinstating the tradition, the Texas Tribune reports.

The bonfire. "From its inception as a scrap heap in 1907 to the more familiar ... stack of vertical logs, the Fightin' Texas Aggie Bonfire symbolized every Aggie's 'burning desire' to beat the University of Texas in football," a university memorial page states.