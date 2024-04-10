Report: US Believes Iran Strike on Israel Imminent

Iran has vowed to respond to an airstrike that killed senior military officials at its embassy in Syria last week—and Bloomberg reports American officials believe Iranian strikes on Israel are imminent. The US officials believe missile or drone strikes on Israeli targets are inevitable and could happen within days, Bloomberg reports, citing "people familiar with the intelligence." Reuters reports that on Wednesday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the Damascus attack was the equivalent of an attack on Iran's own soil. "The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and it shall be," he said.

Israel—which hasn't admitted striking the Damascus building—said Wednesday that it would respond to any strike from Iran, the AP reports. "If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran," Israel Katz, the country's foreign minister, said in posts on X in Hebrew and Farsi. After the airstrike last week, the US said it was not involved and warned Iran not to use the strike as a pretext to strike American personnel and facilities in the region. "The United States had no involvement in the strike and we did not know about it ahead of time," a National Security Council spokesperson told CNN.