Hannity on Arizona's 1864 Abortion Law: 'Get Rid of It'

Arizona Democrats (plus one Republican) on Wednesday attempted to repeal the tough 1846 abortion ban that the state Supreme court just ruled is enforceable, but the attempt was blocked by Republicans in the state legislature who moved to recess, thus preventing a vote from being held, the Guardian reports. USA Today reports it was a "raucous" and chaotic scene, with Democrats chanting "shame, shame" at Republicans. Some Republicans in the state (including GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake), however, were quick to denounce the ban, which criminalizes almost all abortions, including a Republican state representative who said in a statement, "I categorically reject rolling back the clock to a time when slavery was still legal and we could lock up women and doctors because of an abortion."