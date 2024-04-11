Hannity on Arizona's 1864 Abortion Law: 'Get Rid of It'

Arizona Democrats (plus one Republican) on Wednesday attempted to repeal the tough 1846 abortion ban that the state Supreme court just ruled is enforceable, but the attempt was blocked by Republicans in the state legislature who moved to recess, thus preventing a vote from being held, the Guardian reports. USA Today reports it was a "raucous" and chaotic scene, with Democrats chanting "shame, shame" at Republicans. Some Republicans in the state (including GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake), however, were quick to denounce the ban, which criminalizes almost all abortions, including a Republican state representative who said in a statement, "I categorically reject rolling back the clock to a time when slavery was still legal and we could lock up women and doctors because of an abortion."
In a joint statement, the Republican speaker of the state house and the president of the state senate said they will "[listen] to our constituents to determine the best course of action for the legislature" before moving forward. More:
- Donald Trump was also among the Republicans denouncing the ban, and Sean Hannity joined him Wednesday, the Daily Beast reports. The Fox News host urged Arizona's leadership to "get rid of it," and told viewers he "can pretty much assure" that "this will be fixed in the next week or two."
- Meanwhile, NBC News reports there was "chaos and confusion" at Arizona abortion clinics as patients wondered when the ruling would go into effect. The state currently has a 15-week abortion ban.
