RFK Jr. Campaign Staffer Fired After Controversial Video

A staffer for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign has been fired after she was caught on video outlining a plan for supporters of RFK Jr. and Donald Trump to come together with the purpose of defeating President Biden. The video of Rita Palma, which was uploaded to YouTube Friday but has since been removed, was described as having been recorded at a church in Poughkeepsie, New York; she was reportedly giving a presentation urging Republican voters to help Kennedy qualify for the state's ballot. In the video, she describes Biden as the "mutual enemy" of both Trump and Kennedy voters, and said removing him from office was her "No. 1 priority," NBC News reports.

"Whether you support Bobby or Trump, we all oppose Biden," she said, suggesting that if voters could block Biden from winning in Democratic strongholds including New York, they might be able to keep either Biden or Trump from winning 270 electoral votes—thus pushing the decision to the House of Representatives, which has a Republican majority. After the video made waves, RFK Jr.'s campaign manager and daughter-in-law released a statement confirming Palma had been terminated "for misrepresentation," and saying that in the video, "she gave an inaccurate job title and described a conversation that did not happen." The campaign downplayed Palma's role, calling her a "ballot access consultant who had no involvement in electoral strategy. (Kennedy thinks Biden, not Trump, is the bigger threat to democracy.)