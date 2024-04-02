Robert F. Kennedy Jr. obviously thinks he's a better man for the Oval Office than either of his two main competitors, President Biden and former President Trump, but he made it clear during an appearance this week on CNN that he thinks one of his political foes looms more ominously for the United States than the other, due to First Amendment infringement.

Biden bashing: "I can make the argument that Biden is the much worse threat to democracy" than Trump, Kennedy told Erin Burnett on Monday. His reasoning? "President Biden is the ... first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent."