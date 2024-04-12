California Cops Bust Grand Theft Lego Ring

Police in California have busted a Grand Theft Lego ring. The California Highway Patrol says it served search warrants at four sites in Los Angeles County and Orange County this week and found ill-gotten bricks worth around $300,000, KTLA reports. The CHP said four suspects, three men and one woman, were arrested and charged with organized retail theft, grand theft, and conspiracy.

The CHP says the suspects stole Lego kits from retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Lowe's, then sold the stolen merchandise to "fencing locations" that sold the kits to individuals and retailers. NBC Los Angeles notes that Lego kits are valuable enough to be a prime target for thieves: Some sets, like the Millennium Falcon, can sell for upwards of $900. The arrests were made by CHP officers in a task force that has been cracking down on retail theft, ABC7 reports. (Last month, Lego asked a California police department to stop superimposing Lego heads on photos of suspects.)