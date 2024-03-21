Police Explain the Lego Heads on Suspects' Photos

Scroll through the social media feeds of the police department in Murietta, California, and a strange thing emerges—many of the suspects pictured bear an uncanny resemblance to one another. It seems the department makes it a habit to photoshop Lego heads onto the photos of actual human subjects, reports ABC7. In an online explanation this week, the department says a new law went into effect this year that restricts the posting of suspect photos in regard to nonviolent crimes. The Legos alternative, however, is a departmental choice.