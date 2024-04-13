Entertainment / Sean Combs Sean Combs Sells Off His Half of Tequila Brand The rapper is facing a number of lawsuits, investigations By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM CDT Copied Sean "Diddy" Combs, wearing a fur coat, walks down the sideline during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Sean Combs, who is facing multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and violence as well as a Department of Homeland Security probe, sold his half of tequila brand DeLeón for around $200 million back in January. Combs has grown much of his fortune through deals with other businesses, and the New York Times reports that liquor company Diageo is one of those—but that they are no longer in partnership. Diageo and Combs' company, Combs Wine and Spirits, purchased DeLeón together around 10 years ago, and Diageo revealed in a recent financial statement that on January 16, it agreed to purchase the 50% stake from Combs Wine and Spirits. The move comes after problems between the partners emerged last year, with Combs' company suing Diageo and accusing it of typecasting DeLeón as a "Black brand." As for the DHS probe, sources recently told the Atlanta Voice Combs is the target of a team that focuses on human trafficking crimes, and that the investigation originated from some of the sexual assault allegations that spawned the civil lawsuits. (Combs has been accused of sex trafficking, among other things.) In the two-plus weeks since the federal criminal investigation was confirmed, there have been no arrests, but sources tell Fox News some in Diddy's orbit are lawyering up. (Combs' lawyer called a federal raid on the rapper's property an "ambush.") Report an error