Sean Combs Sells Off His Half of Tequila Brand

Sean Combs, who is facing multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and violence as well as a Department of Homeland Security probe, sold his half of tequila brand DeLeón for around $200 million back in January. Combs has grown much of his fortune through deals with other businesses, and the New York Times reports that liquor company Diageo is one of those—but that they are no longer in partnership. Diageo and Combs' company, Combs Wine and Spirits, purchased DeLeón together around 10 years ago, and Diageo revealed in a recent financial statement that on January 16, it agreed to purchase the 50% stake from Combs Wine and Spirits. The move comes after problems between the partners emerged last year, with Combs' company suing Diageo and accusing it of typecasting DeLeón as a "Black brand."