US Lobbies Israel to Not Retaliate in Kind

The Biden administration is trying to convince Israel that its defense against Iran's airstrike Saturday was so successful that there's no need to launch strikes of its own, or at least no need to escalate. Air defense systems stopped nearly all of the nearly 300 drones and missiles. One issue may be that although little damage was caused, the attack still was well beyond the usual low-level exchange of fire in recent years between Israel and Iran, the New York Times reports. Israel's war cabinet was meeting Sunday, per the Times, but had not revealed any final decision. Other developments involved: