He Is Simply the Best Golfer in the World

Scottie Scheffler had no doubts about this Masters, and neither did anyone watching. He pulled ahead with magnificent shots Sunday around the turn and poured it on along the back nine at Augusta National for a 4-under 68 to claim his second green jacket in three years. Scheffler is simply unstoppable at the moment, and he had help from a faltering cast of contenders to make it look easier than it was, per the AP. Much like Tiger Woods in his prime, he made the outcome look inevitable with sublime control, the difference being a peach shirt instead of Sunday red, and no fist pumps until it was over.
After sharing hugs with caddie Ted Scott and Collin Morikawa, Scheffler turned to face the crowd with both arms raised. "WOOOOOO!" he yelled, slamming his fist. Scheffler won by three shots in 2022 with a meaningless four-putt on the final hole. There was no drama this time, either. Scheffler made a 3-foot par putt for a four-shot victory over Masters newcomer Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, who did his best to make a battle out of it.
- Tiger's trouble: As for Woods, he finished with a record he could do without, walking off the course with a 16-over 304, his highest 72-hole score in a career that spans three decades. Woods' previous high was 302 at the Memorial in 2015. Despite the score, Woods called it a "good week" and said he's going to begin preparing for the other three majors—the PGA Championship in May, the US Open in June, and the British Open in July, per the AP.
