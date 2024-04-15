John Wayne Bobbitt Loses His Toes

John Wayne Bobbitt, whose penis was famously cut off by his now-ex-wife in 1993 (and later surgically reattached), reveals he had his toes amputated and has suffered other health problems due to the toxic water at North Carolina's Camp Lejeune , the military base where the former Marine spent time in the 1980s. Bobbitt, now 57, tells the Sun he has Toxic Peripheral Polyneuropathy, a condition causing chronic nerve damage and the bone infection osteomyelitis, which in turn causes ulcers and sometimes necessitates skin grafts. Bobbitt says he is no longer able to work, and is seeking some of the federal compensation promised to Marines impacted by the contaminated water .

Oil, industrial wastewater, and toxic chemicals were dumped into storm drains at the army base for 35 years, and Bobbitt says he remembers the water there tasting sweet. He believes the tainted water may also have contributed to his volatile relationship with his ex-wife, Lorena (who has since reverted to her maiden name, Gallo, People reports). "Maybe I would have made better decisions if my cognitive functioning wasn't distorted by the chemicals," he says. Gallo, who started a nonprofit group for victims of domestic violence, says abuse at Bobbitt's hands led to the infamous 1993 attack, of which she was ultimately acquitted by reason of temporary insanity. Bobbitt denies those claims, but has said in the past that he bears no ill will toward his ex. (More John Wayne Bobbitt stories.)