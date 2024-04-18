Rep Says Kanye West's Wife Was Sexually Assaulted

Kanye West is named as a suspect in a battery report in Los Angeles, sources tell TMZ. The outlet's sources say the rapper allegedly punched a man in the face after he grabbed Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, though a rep says she was assaulted and "grabbed" is a "grossly inadequate" term for what happened. "The assailant didn't merely collide into her," the rep said. "He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted." The incident allegedly happened outside the Chateau Marmont hotel Tuesday night and the man who was allegedly punched didn't require medical treatment, Fox11 reports. (More Kanye West stories.)