At Google, a 'Flagrant Act of Retaliation' Against Workers

On Tuesday, nine workers were arrested for trespassing at Google offices on both coasts while protesting their employer's contract with the Israeli government. A day later, the company fired dozens more employees, reports the New York Times. More on what's happening:

The contract: The workers who converged upon Google's offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California, on Tuesday were raising their voices against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion program involving Google and Amazon supplying Israeli government agencies with cloud computing capabilities, including artificial intelligence. Some fear the Israeli military, currently carrying out the war in Gaza, will benefit from the deal. As the Times notes, "tensions had been simmering" over the contract since it was signed in 2021, but those tensions escalated after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.