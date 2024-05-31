Filed today in the "did you know what concert you were going to see" category: A (former?) fan has sued Madonna and Live Nation for what he says was a concert filled with "pornography without warning," with half-naked women, "sexual acts" performed onstage, and uncomfortably warm viewing conditions. People reports that the class-action complaint was filed in California on Thursday by Justen Lipeles, who attended a March 7 concert on Madonna's Celebration World Tour at Kia Forum, outside of Los Angeles.

The suit—which lists the "Material Girl" singer, Live Nation, Kia Forum, and other defendants—claims concertgoers were "lulled" into scooping up expensive tickets to the show (Lipeles says he paid more than $500 per ticket), and that organizers "purposely and deceptively" didn't include the full lowdown in promotional materials on what would take place at her concert. The complaint notes that fans weren't informed that some of the performances wouldn't kick off until after 10pm, and that Madonna resorted to lip-syncing much of the show. Lipeles notes in his suit that fans were exposed to "pornography without warning," which included "topless women on stage simulating sex acts," per Entertainment Weekly.

"Plaintiff felt like he was watching a pornographic film being made," the complaint notes, per Billboard. Lipeles adds that he became ill during the show because Madonna insisted the AC at the venue be shut off, making him feel sick from the heat. The complaint accuses Madonna and the other defendants of negligent misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false advertising, and breach of written contract. At least two other suits against Madonna and Live Nation, in New York and DC, make similar claims over the late start times. So far, no comment from Madonna's camp on the latest complaint. (More Madonna stories.)