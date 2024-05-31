Jennifer Lopez Cancels Tour

Jennifer Lopez reassured her fans she'll be onstage again after her promoter announced Friday that her summer tour has been canceled. "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," Live Nation said in a statement, People reports. Lopez told fans: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary." Both statements were posted on her website, OntheJLo .

There have been reports that Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, appear to be estranged; Lopez's representatives did not comment about that, per Variety. Ticket sales for the "This Is Me … Live" summer tour have not been robust. The singer's camp said that's not the reason for the cancellation, saying demand has been strong in several big markets. Variety points out that seating charts for Denver, for instance, show plenty of vacancies. Seven shows had been canceled in April. Live Nation told ticketholders its refunds will be processed automatically, though anyone who bought through third-party resale vendors will have to contact them. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again," Lopez's note to fans says. (More Jennifer Lopez stories.)