Lawsuit Filed Vs. Cannes Guard Who Scuffled With Celebs

A Ukrainian model, one of at least four celebrities to tangle with a female security guard at the Cannes Film Festival, is suing for "psychological trauma." Sawa Pontyjska, a presenter with FashionTV who was crowned Miss Europe 2023, says she had a legitimate ticket to the May 21 premiere of Marcello Mio but was "brutally" restrained while trying to enter the cinema at the prestigious French event, per the BBC . In a clip viewed more than 16 million times on TikTok , a steward is seen wrapping both arms around the model and trying to direct her through a set of doors at the top of the steps to the Palais des Festivals. Pontyjska struggled, got loose, and ran a few steps but was stopped by more security and moved inside.

Pontyjska alleges she was "violently challenged" in front of "thousands of people," causing "acute pain" and "psychological trauma." The female guard "was trying to push me in[side], so nobody can see what she's doing with me," she told the BBC. "Then she kicked me out through the back door." Pontyjska said she'd done nothing wrong and requested an apology but had yet to receive one. In another viral clip, also from May 21, singer Kelly Rowland is seen scolding the same female guard, who'd tried to stop Rowland from pausing and waving to fans from the steps, per Today. "I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries," Rowland, a Black woman, later told the AP, suggesting race had played a role.

(More Cannes Film Festival stories.)