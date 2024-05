Jerry Seinfeld's still talking, and the things he's saying are still making headlines. The latest? The 70-year-old comedian longs for the good old days of society having an established hierarchy (and "real men"). His comments came during an appearance on the Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast, People and TMZ report.

How it started: Seinfeld was discussing his nostalgia for the 1960s, when he grew up. The "key element" of that time, he mused, was "an agreed-upon hierarchy, which I think is absolutely vaporized in today's moment." He hypothesized, "I think that is why people lean on the horn and drive in the crazy way that they drive, because we have no sense of hierarchy. And as humans, we don't really feel comfortable like that. If you want to talk about nostalgia, that is part of what makes that moment attractive looking back."