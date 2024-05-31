A Jolie-Pitt Kid Will Soon Be Just a Jolie

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt just turned 18 this month, and she apparently had a big birthday wish she'd been waiting to fulfill. TMZ reports that the oldest biological child of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork on Monday to request a name change—specifically, to drop the "Pitt" part so she can simply be Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, per documents seen by the Blast . Shiloh ticked off the box labeled "personal" in regard to her reasoning for the name change.

She's not the first of the Jolie-Pitt brood to drop Pitt's name amid his tumultuous split from their mom, though she appears to be the first one to legally do so. Vivienne, 15, was recently listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in a playbill for The Outsiders musical, which she helped produce with her mother, per People. And in a video shot from college last year, the couple's oldest daughter, Zahara, now 19, introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie." Their oldest son, Maddox, now 22, also reportedly doesn't use Pitt's surname anymore. The Blast notes that Pitt has had a "strained dynamic" with his kids with Jolie—the brood is rounded out by Pax, 20, and Vivienne's twin Knox—since he and Jolie broke up in 2016.