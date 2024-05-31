Played any Worldle lately? Not Wordle (we got you, didn't we)—Worldle, a geography-themed game whose name is so close to the famous online word-based game that the owner of the latter is now going after the former. The BBC reports that the New York Times, which scooped up Wordle from creator Jason Wardle in 2022 for seven figures, has filed a legal challenge that alleges Worldle is "creating confusion" between the brands, and riding the coattails of the "enormous goodwill" behind the original game.



The games: Wordle, which is played by millions, can be played via a web browser or on an app. By contrast, there's no app for Worldle, and it features ads (there's an ad-free version, available for about $13 a year). Kotaku describes it as such: "You are put into a Google Street View location, and have six guesses to pinpoint your exact location on a map of the world." About 100,000 people play Worldle each month.