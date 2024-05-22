Wild Hit-and-Run Crash Caught on Video

A dramatic hit-and-run collision was caught on video by a Milwaukee WTMJ-TV news crew that just happened to be filming in the area when it took place Sunday night. The crew was reporting on a shooting in the neighborhood when a vehicle sped by down the street. The driver, who police say had just stolen the vehicle, swerved to avoid a vehicle coming the other way, lost control, and ran into a parked minivan, which was knocked into an unmarked and unoccupied Milwaukee Police Department squad car by the impact. The driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle can be seen on video getting out of the car and fleeing; the passenger, meanwhile, stumbles out and falls to the ground, apparently injured. Also injured was a 57-year-old man sitting inside the minivan; he was treated at a local hospital.