Wild Hit-and-Run Crash Caught on Video

A dramatic hit-and-run collision was caught on video by a Milwaukee WTMJ-TV news crew that just happened to be filming in the area when it took place Sunday night. The crew was reporting on a shooting in the neighborhood when a vehicle sped by down the street. The driver, who police say had just stolen the vehicle, swerved to avoid a vehicle coming the other way, lost control, and ran into a parked minivan, which was knocked into an unmarked and unoccupied Milwaukee Police Department squad car by the impact. The driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle can be seen on video getting out of the car and fleeing; the passenger, meanwhile, stumbles out and falls to the ground, apparently injured. Also injured was a 57-year-old man sitting inside the minivan; he was treated at a local hospital.
The 16-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital for treatment, and then arrested. Police are still searching for the driver, NBC News reports. The local resident who was being interviewed when the collision occurred tells WTMJ-TV, "That car could've killed somebody. It ran onto the grass, there were children on the grass." Her words echo a recent report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum that finds community members are most concerned about firearms, vehicle thefts, and reckless driving. (More Milwaukee stories.)