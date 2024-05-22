As She Lay Dying, Woman Told Her Dad, 'Ty Did This'

Shirley Rodriguez had just been attacked outside the Manhattan apartment building where she lived with her dad. In her final moments, she pressed the building's intercom button to call for her dad, and when he came down, she managed to say, "Ty did this." The 29-year-old was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, PIX 11 reports. As for the man she named, her ex-boyfriend Tyquane Jemmott, 33, was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing her. Rodriguez and Jemmott dated for two years but broke up last week. Police say they'd had two prior domestic disputes.

Police say Jemmott hid between two cars outside the building in Washington Heights and ambushed Rodriguez as she left for work around 5:40am Monday, stabbing her, punching her, and dragging her. "She was fighting back the whole time," the NYPD chief of detectives says. Per police, bystanders who heard Rodriguez's cries for help chased Jemmott, but he escaped over a fence. He was arrested that night at his uncle's house. Outside Rodriguez's building, a tribute has grown, with pictures and flowers, ABC 7 reports. "It's gut-wrenching, because it could be anyone that you know," a local says. "I didn't know her personally, but she was a neighbor." (More New York City stories.)