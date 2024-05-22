Target Drops 8% After Disappointing Profit Report

One of the market's worst losses came from Target, which tumbled 8% after the retailer reported profit for the latest quarter that fell short of analysts' expectations. It also gave forecasted ranges for upcoming profit that fell below analysts' estimates, as it said customers are holding back on purchases of non-essentials. Earlier this week, Target said it was cutting prices on thousands of everyday basics to entice customers struggling with still-high inflation. Lululemon Athletica sank 7.2% after it said its chief product officer, Sun Choe, is leaving the company this month to "pursue another opportunity."

On the winning side, Petco Health & Wellness leaped 17.6% after reporting results and revenue for the latest quarter that were better than analysts feared. TJX, the off-price retailer of apparel and home goods, rose 3.5% after topping profit expectations. The company behind TJ Maxx and Marshalls also raised its forecast for earnings per share over the full year, saying its prices are helping to attract customers.