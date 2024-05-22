RNC Headquarters Evacuated After 'Revolting Attack'

The Washington, DC, headquarters of the Republican National Committee was evacuated and locked down Wednesday morning after what RNC chair Michael Whatley described as a "revolting attack." US Capitol Police said two vials of blood were found in a suspicious package sent to the building, CBS News reports. The force said it is investigating the source of the blood. The package was examined and cleared by the force's Hazardous Incident Response Division. A source tells the AP that the vials were addressed to Donald Trump.

Police said the package also contained ice packs and a Chinese philosophy text, which was initially described incorrectly as a "Korean bible," the Washington Post reports. No suspects have been identified, but Whatley issued a statement denouncing the "violent tactics" of President Biden's "extreme left supporters." "We are thankful to law enforcement, who responded quickly and ensured everyone's safety," he said. "The lockdown has been cleared and staff has resumed their office duties because we remain unintimidated and undeterred in our efforts to elect President Trump to the White House."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the incident as "concerning" during a briefing Wednesday, CBS reports. We "condemn any political violence, threats, or intimidation," she said, per the Post. "That has no place in any community or certainly in our political discourse, and it is important that we continue to repeat that." (More Republican National Committee stories.)