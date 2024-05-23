Vivek Ramaswamy Has a Big Stake in BuzzFeed

After he dropped out of the race for the Republican nomination earlier this year, Vivek Ramaswamy began amassing a stake in BuzzFeed, according to a regulatory filing released this week. Shares in the media company jumped more than 20% Wednesday after it emerged that the entrepreneur had acquired a 7.7% stake, CNN reports. At one point, the stock was up 82%. According to the filing, Ramaswamy believes the "shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity." It states that he will "seek to engage in a dialogue" with company leadership over "opportunities to maximize shareholder value," including a shift in the company's strategy.