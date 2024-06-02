Rupert Murdoch Marries at 93

Retired Fox boss marries retired molecular biologist
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 2, 2024 3:20 PM CDT
Murdoch Begins New Marriage
This image provided by News Corp. shows Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova on Saturday at their wedding ceremony in Bel Air, Calif.   (News Corp. via AP)

The former chairman of Fox and News Corp. has made news by marrying a Russian-born retired molecular biologist. Rupert Murdoch, 93, and Elena Zhukova, 67, held their ceremony Saturday at his vineyard and estate in Bel Air, California, People reports. The marriage is Murdoch's fifth and wraps up his sixth engagement. Zhukova used to be married to Alexander Zhukov, a Russian oil billionaire, per the BBC. The newlyweds met last year through Wendi Deng, Murdoch's third wife. Zhukova's resume includes her tenure studying diabetes at UCLA, per the New York Times. (More Rupert Murdoch stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X