Rupert Murdoch Marries at 93

The former chairman of Fox and News Corp. has made news by marrying a Russian-born retired molecular biologist. Rupert Murdoch, 93, and Elena Zhukova, 67, held their ceremony Saturday at his vineyard and estate in Bel Air, California, People reports. The marriage is Murdoch's fifth and wraps up his sixth engagement. Zhukova used to be married to Alexander Zhukov, a Russian oil billionaire, per the BBC. The newlyweds met last year through Wendi Deng, Murdoch's third wife. Zhukova's resume includes her tenure studying diabetes at UCLA, per the New York Times. (More Rupert Murdoch stories.)