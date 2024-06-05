He Captured the Shooting of the President

Ron Edmonds was on the White House beat for the AP for 28 years, but the biggest moment came on his second day. Edmonds, who died Friday at age 77, was the only photographer to capture the shooting of Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981, the New York Times reports. Edmonds took a series of photos as the president was shot by John Hinckley outside a Washington, DC, hotel and pushed into a limo by Secret Service agents. He won a Pulitzer for the photos in 1982. When the prize was announced, he said, "I wish it had been for a picture that had not been of violence, of people being hurt."

Edmonds, who had been covering Reagan's speech to AFL-CIO members, was on the other side of Reagan's limo with his camera trained on the president when Hinckley fired. "Everything happened in such a quick, split-second. If you looked to your right to see what the shot, what the noise was, and looked back, the president was already gone," Edmonds later recalled, per the AP. "The president immediately, when the first pop went off, he kind of grimaced in his face and that's when I pushed the shutter down."

He said he thought he would be in trouble with management because he failed to get a clear photo of Hinckley. Instead, he got a raise of $50 per week. He said the president of the AP told him, "You nailed it, kid."