Media Company CFO Faces Money Laundering Charges

The chief financial officer of the Epoch Times, a conservative multinational media company, is accused of taking part in a multi-year scheme to launder tens of millions of dollars in fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits and other funds, according to an indictment unsealed Monday. Weidong "Bill" Guan, 61, of Secaucus, New Jersey, was arrested on Sunday. He appeared Monday before a federal judge in New York on charges of conspiring to commit money laundering and bank fraud, the AP reports. He pleaded not guilty.

Guan is accused of participating in a "sprawling transnational scheme" with others to launder at least $67 million to the New York-based media company's bank accounts and related entities.