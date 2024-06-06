Post Boss Tried to Stop Scandal Story: NPR Reporter

An NPR reporter maintains that the incoming chief executive of the Washington Post tried to strike a deal that would keep allegations against him from appearing in an interview. Court filings in Britain accuse Will Lewis of trying to cover up illegal phone hacking at British publications owned by Rupert Murdoch that he worked for, the New York Times reports. "In several conversations, Lewis repeatedly—and heatedly—offered to give me an exclusive interview about the Post's future, as long as I dropped the story about the allegations," David Folkenflik wrote for NPR in an analysis that appeared Thursday.

A Post spokesperson said that Lewis had "off-the-record conversations with an employee of NPR about a story the employee then published" that took place before he went to work for the paper late last year. A judge ruled last spring that Lewis' name could be added to a lawsuit brought by Prince Harry and others accusing executives of concealing evidence of hacking at the papers. Lewis has denied wrongdoing and is not a defendant in that suit. Folkenflik wrote that Lewis also tried to keep the Post from writing about the scandal, but that Executive Editor Sally Buzbee went ahead with the stories. Lewis told the newspaper staff Sunday that Buzbee had resigned. (More phone hacking scandal stories.)