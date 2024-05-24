NCAA, Power 5 Agree to Deal That Could Bring 'New Era'

The National Collegiate Athletics Association and all of the "Power Five" conferences have agreed to a deal that would allow schools to pay players directly—a move being called "groundbreaking" and a "landmark," as such payments have never before been allowed in the century-plus that college sports have been played. The multibillion-dollar agreement would settle three federal antitrust cases currently pending against the NCAA. From coverage on the topic:



The New York Times headline sums it up: "Decades in the Making, a New Era Dawns for the NCAA: Paying Athletes Directly."

CBS Sports echoes the "new era" idea: "A new era of college athletics is upon us ... College sports is on the precipice of changing forever after the NCAA Board of Governors and every Power Five conference agreed to destroy the amateurism model and share revenue with players."