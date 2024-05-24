Kristi Noem Now Banned From All Tribal Lands in State She Governs

Kristi Noem was already banned from one-fifth of the state she governs; now she's banned from even more of it. Indigenous groups in South Dakota have now barred the far-right governor from any and all tribal lands in the state, the Guardian reports. Nine Native American tribes reside in South Dakota, and the last one to vote to prohibit Noem from entering its reservation was the Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe, which did so Tuesday, CNN reports. During a meeting with Noem's office, the tribe's president "requested that the Governor refrain from making future blanket statements that offend the tribes within the boundaries of the State of South Dakota, some of which depend on state services for the needs of their people," a statement says.