Rapper Sean Kingston and His Mom Arrested

Rapper Sean Kingston was arrested in California on fraud charges Thursday, several hours after a SWAT team raided his rented South Florida mansion and carted away a van load of items, the AP reports. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Kingston was arrested without incident on a Florida warrant in the area of Fort Irwin, an Army base in the desert about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Earlier in the day, Broward detectives arrested his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, during the raid of the rapper's 14,000-square foot home in Southwest Ranches, a well-off Fort Lauderdale suburb that is home to many celebrities and professional athletes. Kingston is a Jamaican-American rapper best known for his 2007 No. 1 single "Beautiful Girls"; another hit, "Take You There"; and his collaboration with Justin Bieber on the song "Eenie Meenie."