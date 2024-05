Donald Trump and his allies used the former president's historic conviction on 34 felony counts as an opportunity to remind followers to vote for him in November—and, at least according to the campaign, his followers do indeed seem to be rallying to his side. The Trump campaign's fundraising page crashed shortly after Thursday's verdict, and the campaign said it was because so many people were attempting to contribute, the Hill reports. "So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump's campaign that the WinRed pages went down. We are working on getting the website back online as quickly as possible," the campaign posted on X. The campaign had earlier redirected its landing page to a fundraising page declaring Trump a "political prisoner," Politico reports. The site has since gone back online, Axios reports. Related coverage: