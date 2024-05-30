Governor Wants Smartphones Out of Schools

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants a law prohibiting smartphones in New York's schools to keep children from obsessively using social media. "I have seen these addictive algorithms pull in young people, literally capture them and make them prisoners in a space where they are cut off from human connection, social interaction and normal classroom activity," Hochul said. Students would still be able to bring basic phones that can send texts but not access the internet, the Guardian reports. "Parents want the ability to have some form of connection in an emergency situation," she said.

Hochul said she expects to introduce the legislation later this year so it could be taken up by the legislature next year, per WABC. In the meantime, she plans to consult educators and parents. "I want to have conversations first," Hochul said. The governor also is backing steps to protect children's privacy online and to curb their access to particular features of social networks. One measure would give parents more control over their children's use of apps, such as the ability to block notifications sent at night. (More New York state stories.)