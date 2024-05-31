Biden Outlines 3-Part Plan: 'Time for This War to End'

President Biden on Friday detailed a three-phase deal proposed by Israel to Hamas militants that he says would lead to the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza and could end the nearly 8-month-old Mideast war. Biden added that Hamas is "no longer capable" of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel as he urged Israelis and Hamas to come to a deal to release hostages for an extended ceasefire. In remarks from the White House, the president called the proposal "a road map to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages," the AP reports. "It's time for this war to end," he added, per the New York Times. The increments: