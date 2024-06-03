Historic Trial of Hunter Biden Starts Today

From one sensational court case right into another: One of two trials Hunter Biden faces this year starts Monday in Delaware. President Biden's son faces charges related to allegedly falsifying information on a firearms application, and jury selection begins at 9am in that trial, which is expected to last three to five days. The New York Times reports that the more serious of the two trials is over allegations that Hunter Biden didn't pay taxes related to overseas business activities, and that case won't go to court until September. More details on the gun charges trial:

The allegations: "Hunter Biden possessed a firearm while knowing he was an unlawful user of or addicted to any stimulant, narcotic drug or any other controlled substance, in violation of federal law," per prosecutors.