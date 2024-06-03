An NFL kicker sued by a pair of flight attendants for alleged sexual assault during a charter flight last year for the Jacksonville Jaguars has now been released from his new team. The Washington Post reports that the Washington Commanders have booted Brandon McManus, 32, who'd just signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the team in March.

The suit: The complaint from the two women, identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, alleges that McManus rubbed against them during a Jaguars charter flight on Atlas Air to London in September, which "quickly turned into a party," per their suit. The complaint accuses McManus of handing out $100 bills, among other things, and encouraging flight attendants to drink alcohol and "dance inappropriately for him."