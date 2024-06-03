Commanders: McManus Is Out Amid Sex Assault Suit

NFL team boots kicker after complaint filed by flight attendants says flight 'turned into a party'
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 3, 2024 7:11 AM CDT
Commanders Release Kicker at Center of Sex Assault Suit
Brandon McManus is seen during an NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans on Nov. 26 in Houston.   (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker, File)

An NFL kicker sued by a pair of flight attendants for alleged sexual assault during a charter flight last year for the Jacksonville Jaguars has now been released from his new team. The Washington Post reports that the Washington Commanders have booted Brandon McManus, 32, who'd just signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the team in March.

  • The suit: The complaint from the two women, identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, alleges that McManus rubbed against them during a Jaguars charter flight on Atlas Air to London in September, which "quickly turned into a party," per their suit. The complaint accuses McManus of handing out $100 bills, among other things, and encouraging flight attendants to drink alcohol and "dance inappropriately for him."

  • From McManus' camp: On Sunday night, the kicker's attorney thanked the Commanders on McManus' behalf for allowing him to be a part of the team, but Brett Gallaway also said they were "disappointed" by the team's decision and denied the women's claims. "We reiterate that the allegations against Brandon are and remain absolutely false and, importantly, are contradicted by indisputable evidence and the accusers' own prior inconsistent statements and omissions," Gallaway noted in a statement.
  • From the flight attendants: A lawyer for the two women—who are seeking a jury trial and at least $1 million for "pain and suffering and psychological and emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment, and humiliation"—noted on social media last week that "we attempted, without success, to resolve this matter without the need for litigation. Our efforts at resolution were met with arrogance, ignorance, and stupidity."
  • Signing bonus: McManus is still owed $750,000, half of the $1.5 million perk bestowed on him, and NBC Sports isn't so sure he'll get it. "First, they have to decide whether to refuse to pay the money, which is due on Friday," NBC notes. "If they [pay], it's a nonissue. If they don't, it could get interesting."
  • And the Commanders? The team will now need a new kicker, "with limited proven options available at this point in the offseason," notes the Post.
