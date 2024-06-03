Germany's Head Soccer Coach Blasts 'Absolutely Racist' Poll

The coach of Germany's national soccer team has condemned a survey that asked Germans whether they wanted to see more white players selected. At a press briefing Sunday, Julian Nagelsmann said he agreed with midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who described the poll as "absolute nonsense" and "absolutely racist," CNN reports.

The poll was commissioned by national broadcaster AFD as part of a documentary on diversity in soccer, the BBC reports. It found that 21% of 1,304 randomly selected respondents wanted to see more white players on the team.

The national team, which will take part in the Euro 2024 tournament later this month, includes several Black players and players with Turkish heritage, including the captain, Ilkay Gundogan.