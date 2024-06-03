Germany's Head Soccer Coach Blasts 'Absolutely Racist' Poll

The coach of Germany's national soccer team has condemned a survey that asked Germans whether they wanted to see more white players selected. At a press briefing Sunday, Julian Nagelsmann said he agreed with midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who described the poll as "absolute nonsense" and "absolutely racist," CNN reports.
- The poll was commissioned by national broadcaster AFD as part of a documentary on diversity in soccer, the BBC reports. It found that 21% of 1,304 randomly selected respondents wanted to see more white players on the team.
- The national team, which will take part in the Euro 2024 tournament later this month, includes several Black players and players with Turkish heritage, including the captain, Ilkay Gundogan.